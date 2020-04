BRIAR CREEK BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Five people are displaced after a fire ripped through a mobile home on Saturday.

Flames broke out just before 3 pm on Lark Drive in Briar Creek Borough. Five people and several pets were able to escape without injury.

The cause remains undetermined. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.