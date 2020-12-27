Missing woman found dead, man charged with criminal homicide

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Officials have arrested a man involved in the killing of Erica Shultz who went missing at the beginning of December.

According to Pennsylvania State Police after an investigation into the disappearance of Erica Shultz, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office along with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office have charged Harold Haulman with criminal homicide, kidnapping, and abuse of a corpse.

Haulman was arrested after that the body of Shultz was discovered in a wooded area east of Hobbie Road in Butler Township, on Sunday.

Haulman is currently in police custody and will be transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

