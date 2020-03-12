Misericordia to cancel in-person classes, transitions to online education

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Misericordia University released information Thursday about changes to its curriculum in an attempt to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The release states:

Misericordia University and the Emergency Preparedness Team have decided to transition to online and remote instructional learning beginning Wednesday, March 18 due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

The decision is being taken as a precaution to safeguard against the spread of the virus to members of the campus community and region. The university will continue to function and remain open in a modified capacity. Campus events will be postponed or cancelled until April 14 or after. Please go to Misericordia.edu/news for current information about campus events.

The University is ceasing face-to-face instruction by 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 and asking students who live in on-campus housing to move out of their dormitories by 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Students who cannot return home or are involved in clinical instruction are asked to contact the Dean of Students Office to request permission to remain on campus.

The University will utilize Monday and Tuesday, March 15 and 16 as a mini-break before beginning online instruction of students.

On-line instruction for undergraduate and graduate students will continue through the Easter break, with in-person classroom instruction tentatively scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 14. Students can begin to return to campus on Sunday, April 13.

The Misericordia University Emergency Preparedness Team will have further information in the coming days. Please go to misericorida.edu/coronavirus for up-to-date announcements and developments regarding coronavirus and how it is affecting the campus learning community.

The decisions made by the Misericordia University Emergency Preparedness Team are consistent with the new guidance released by the CDC and available at www.coronavirus.gov.