Mid-Valley School District to expand in-classroom learning

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – School districts across the region continue to get students back in the classrooms more and more. Eyewitness News checked in with Mid-Valley in Throop with the effort there.

It’s not a drastic change, but there’s one part of the student body out here that hopes to get more out of the back half of the year with more time in these buildings.

The district has been primarily in a two-day hybrid schedule, but for those who chose to, that ends on Tuesday.

The emphasis is on community spread mitigation; temperature checks as students come in the doors, essentially everything but the desks were taken out of classrooms to allow for social distancing and, once the temperatures start to climb, more time spent learning outdoors in wide-open spaces.

For now, there’s a 60-40 split for high schoolers who are better versed in online tech. 80% of the elementary students, who require that in-person learning environment, are coming back, almost full-time.

Administrators at the school like Superintendent Patrick Sheehan and Principal Brian Kelly, said the communication and community support, on top of being able to get most of their faculty vaccinated, means they’re hopeful it will only get better from here.

“Happy to see more and more students come back to the classroom. We know that it’s not back to normal yet and we know that there still is some concern out there,” said Sheehan.

“We’re an elementary center so playing is important so we’re going to teach behavioral expectations with social distancing and then now, and we hope that we could create as normal, of an atmosphere, it’s possible for our kids to smile and learn every day,” said Kelly.

The plan is Mondays and Tuesdays in class, online Wednesdays to allow for a district-wide deep clean, Thursdays and Friday are in person, and another sanitizing period over the weekend.

Of the roughly 1850 students in the mid-valley school district, more than half will be returning to in-person classes four days a week.