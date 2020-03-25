Live Now
Micro-distiller helps make hand sanitizer during shortage

SPRING GLEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Jack-Azz Distilling is making hand sanitizer to help with the shortage.

The micro-distillery is using left over product, hydrogen peroxide and aloe gel or glessner. They’re asking if people can donate products to help them.

They are putting the product in wine bottles and donating them to local emergency departments, first responders, and nursing homes.

Reporter Rachael Espaillat will have more on how the distillery is helping on Eyewitness News at 11 pm.

