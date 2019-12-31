Meth starting to show in our area

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Law enforcement and drug counselors are sounding the alarm tonight about a new drug of choice showing up on the streets of our region.

That new drug of choice is meth. Meth has been around for decade, but in recent years it was replaced by heroin as the drug most widely used to get high. But drug experts tell Eyewitness News that heroin fears have led to a rebirth of meth use.

“I’ve also heard that you can’t get heroin-like heroin was before. Everything now is fentanyl so everything is a roll of the dice.”

Cathy Ryzner is in long term drug addiction recovery and works as a certified recovery specialist. Her clients are telling her that many of them have started using meth…. Believing it is a safer way to get high.

“I’m also hearing that people are afraid of the fentanyl they are afraid of dying so they think this safer easier to make very cheaply very accessible.”

But Ryzner says they are playing a game of Russian roulette with their lives. That meth can kill just as easily.

“I think this is what the market is demanding.”

Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale says his officers are making more arrests connected to meth than heroin. He has seen a big spike in recent months.

“The cartels are the masters of invading our borders now what’s happening is because they changed to a new product because people are afraid of the fentanyl that are afraid of overdosing they turned to this new drug. It’s all about availability and accessibility.”

Ryzner tells me that meth can kill just as quickly as heroin or fentanyl. Those who are turning to meth are.as she said –rolling the dice with their lives.

They are using the same tactics to track them down .because for the most part– the people peddling the meth are the same people who were selling the heroin and fentanyl.