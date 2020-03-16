Mayor Cognetti declares state of emergency for Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Mayor of Scranton, Paige Cognetti, has declared a state of emergency for the city.

In a release sent out by the mayor’s office Sunday evening, the mayor stated the reason for the declaration was due to COVID-19 concerns.

Access to City Hall, Weston Field and Park, and all city fire departments will be restricted from the public during this time.

All non-essential meetings, hearings, gatherings, and other arrangements are cancelled at this time.

The release states this will remain in effect for thirty days or until otherwise noted.

At the time of this story there has been no reported cases of coronavirus in Lackawanna County.