Mask mandate ends in Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – On Monday, one of the biggest COVID-19 mitigation measures ends. Pennsylvania’s mask mandate has been lifted.

That doesn’t mean, however, that you should ditch those masks entirely.

Citizens like Freddy Maldonado and Daniel Mowrey represent two different ends of the spectrum when it comes to ditching the mask.

“I barely wore them when we did have to wear them,” Maldonado says, while Mowrey says “Even though it’s the end of it, I’m probably still going to wear it around lots of people.”

Whether you hate them or love them, there’s no denying masks played a huge role in the pandemic.

But today Pennsylvania’s final mitigation effort came to an end.

“It feels liberating. It feels really good. It really does. Now, we can move on with the next chapter of our lives. It felt like we were all in jail at one point.” said Maldonado.

“I think it’s time. We need to get on with our lives. It’s going to get worse before it gets better I guess.” Mowrey says.

The question remains, should you still wear a mask? Brian Timms, a primary care physician at Geisinger Community Medicine says regardless of what the government mandates you to do, getting through the pandemic is a personal journey. Likewise, the decision to wear a mask is a personal one.

“If you’re outside with a few people at the park, wearing a mask is really going to be essentially unnecessary, particularly if you’re vaccinated. If you’re on an airplane, which is a closed environment and there may be sick people on the airplane, you might still want to wear a mask.”

You may still want to keep a mask handy because businesses and municipalities still reserve the right to ask you to wear a mask.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health continues to urge everyone to continue following CDC guidance to protect themselves and those around them.