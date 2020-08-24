Marywood University students return to school

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Another local university started back on Monday with a “hy-bridge” model.

All Marywood University classes will be held online, but students will still have the ability to attend “in-person enrichment sessions.”

The university says this allows students to decide how they participate in class.

We spoke with students like freshman Andrew Vavinski, who were ready to be back on campus.

“Excited. See what the day has in store for me. Just trying to see what it’s like, see how it goes. It’s half and half, mostly online I would say though.”

This year’s freshman class is 15% larger than last year.

When students leave for Thanksgiving break, they will not return to campus until the spring semester.