Marty Flynn claims victory in State Senate 22nd District race

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Democrat Marty Flynn has declared winner of the Pennsylvania State Senate 22nd District.

The seat became vacant when John Blake resigned in March to work for Congressman Matt Cartwright.

A four-candidate race for a vacant state Senate seat became a two-candidate slugfest. In the end, a politician who is no stranger to Harrisburg will fill that Senate seat.



It was a close race, but in the end 113th District State Representative Marty Flynn emerged victorious in a special election to fill the Pennsylvania State Senate 22nd district seat.

Flynn arrived at a Democratic celebration at Waldorf Park shortly after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to declare victory.

His stiffest competition came from Republican challenger and Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak. Flynn carried his native Lackawanna County which went a long way in handing him the victory that allows him to fill out the rest of former State Senator John Blake’s term through the end of November 2022.

We asked Flynn what his message was to the voters.



“The voters, they gave the message, that’s what I’ll say. I’m happy, I’m happy because I’m happy to serve, you know it’s a new chapter for northeast PA, I’m excited to bring economic development back to our area and be the steward for it,” Flynn said.



Flynn said he’ll get to work on Wednesday taking down his political signs and then look to get to work in Harrisburg representing Pennsylvania’s 22nd Senatorial District.

Flynn is the 113th State Representative serving in the State House since 2013.

At the time this story was originally published, the Associated Press had not yet called the race. They have since declared Flynn the winner.