Breaking News
Market Street in Kingston closed after crash

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

PA lawmakers vote to move primary election

School_Safety_Harrisburg__Buses_0_20180822163430

Market Street in Kingston closed after fatal crash

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Kingston Police on the scene have confirmed that one person has died in the crash. State Police are still processing the scene.

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle has Market Street in Kingston closed at this hour.

The crash happened around 9 am Friday. Market Street remains closed between Dawes Avenue and Third Street as first responders work to clear the scene.

Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos