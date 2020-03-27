Market Street in Kingston closed after fatal crash

UPDATE: Kingston Police on the scene have confirmed that one person has died in the crash. State Police are still processing the scene.

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle has Market Street in Kingston closed at this hour.

The crash happened around 9 am Friday. Market Street remains closed between Dawes Avenue and Third Street as first responders work to clear the scene.

Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information when it becomes available.