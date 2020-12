WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority Board Chairman Dominic Yanuzzi tells Eyewitness News the flood gates on the Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre will remain in place on the Market Street until January 4th.

The flood gates were put up last week in anticipation of possible flooding conditions.

Yanuzzi says they are remaining in place as a precautionary measure because of forecasts of rain later this week. They do not expect any issues.