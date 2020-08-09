March held seeking justice for Shaheen Mackey

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dozens of demonstrators were gathered outside the Luzerne County Courthouse Sunday evening, calling for justice for a Luzerne County Prison inmate who died while in custody.

The march is held for Shaheen Mackey, who died in June 2018 while interred in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. The county agreed to a $3 million settlement with Mackey’s estate, which ends civil litigation against the county, but the attorney for Mackey’s family told Eyewitness News that he wants the district attorney to review the case again for possible criminal charges.

Mackey’s daughter and family members are leading tonight’s protest. They marched from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to the courthouse, honoring his memory and calling for change.

