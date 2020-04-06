Many still hiring in Pennsylvania despite pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Despite the economic impact of efforts to contain coronavirus spread, there are some industries that are still hiring.

“We are being contacted daily by employers and we are reaching out to all the employers in Luzerne county to see what jobs are available.”

So says Christine Jensen, administrator of the Pennsylvania Career Link in Wilkes-Barre. Her office, like so many others is closed because state ordered of COVID-19 restrictions.

The agency, which is operated under the direction of the State Department of Labor and Industry, helps connect employers to employees. She says just because the doors are closed, it doesn’t mean unemployed people can’t get the help they need.

“Call us directly so one of our counselors can talk to you with the next steps. While you are doing this remotely instead of coming into our office which is a little bit more difficult. So let us get on the phone with you and walk you through what you need to be doing next.”

Jensen says there are jobs out there,

“And there are quite a number of employers still hiring and we can get you in touch with them.”

According to Jensen, some of the places hiring include:

Warehousing and logistics

Transportation

Food supply chain

Delivery companies

“We can help you with your job search. You can email us your resume. We can help you get that updated. We can do mock interviews with you on the telephone and there are a lot of employers out there still hiring.”

Officials at the pa career link say there are no delays or waiting for service at this point in time because many people assume there are few if any jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they insist that is simply not the case.

For more information, visit https://www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline/