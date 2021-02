WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Many people are without power Tuesday morning in Wayne County.

Currently, PPL’s website lists over two thousand customers who are currently without power.

Some of these outages are said to be caused by blown fuses or tripped breakers, but many others do not yet have a cause listed.

PP&L’s website lists the repairs to be finished by 6 pm Tuesday night, but those times could change.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.