Many experiencing frustrations in getting COVID-19 vaccine

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout effort continues across the Keystone State, and right here in NEPA, many of those trying to get a vaccine have experienced many frustrations.

In Hanover Area, nearly 1200 group 1A Pennsylvanians are going to get vaccines. The issue is about the process.

Not everyone in Pennsylvania wants to get vaccinated, but for the thousands upon thousands who do we have heard their stories of frustration.

Specifically, with this effort from this Walmart, Federal, and State Government partnered effort?

Thousands of calls made to get an appointment, only to learn that most were too little, too late.

“I got on at 8:35 and they said ‘you’ll be in there longer than 21 minutes. An hour and 35 minutes later then, I got told that there was nothing available, that these were booked weeks ago,” Sugarnotch resident Christine Dunne said.

“I’m 68 years old. I didn’t get the vaccine, I figured this was an opportunity to get the vaccine and here we find out that they were pre-registered,” Wilkes-Barre resident George Levandowski said.

Stories like these are becoming all too familiar as we look to help find people opportunities to get the vaccines.

According to information from the CDC, Pennsylvania ranks 49th out of all 50 states in full vaccinations by population, to date.