Man wanted by Wilkes-Barre Township police for possession and identify theft

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man wanted for possession of drugs and fraud.

The department says Terry Lee Shatzel, 26, is wanted on drug charges, as well as for allegedly committing over $5,000 in check fraud and identify theft.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them via email at capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us or by phone at (570) 606-4791.