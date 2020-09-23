Man steals car, crashes it in Wyoming County

NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A firey crash sent one man to the hospital late Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before midnight on Demunds Road in Northmoreland Township.

The fire chief tells Eyewitness News that the male went off the road and hit several trees before the vehicle caught fire.

The vehicle the man was driving was reportedly stolen during a domestic dispute earlier in the day.

Emergency responders were able to help the man, whose identity has not yet been released, and got him to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Once the man is released from the hospital, he will be taken into custody by state police.