Man Shot During Home Invasion in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A 22-year-old man was shot in the back during an armed home invasion early Monday morning.

Wilkes-Barre Police say they responded to a report of a fight in an apartment building on East South Street in the city around 1:00am.

They arrived and found the victim leaning in a doorway with a gunshot wound to the back.

They say he told officers that three men wearing masks knocked on his door and forced their way into his apartment.

They forced him to the ground and demanded all his money.

He was shot once in the back.

The three suspects fled and have not been identified.