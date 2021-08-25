Man sentenced for attempted robbery of pharmacy in Monroe Township

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Liverpool, PA has been sentenced for an attempted robbery of a CVS pharmacy in December of 2020, a news release from the Snyder County District Attorney’s office says.

On December 21, Eric Shingara walked into a Monroe Township Target and approached the pharmacist inside the in-store CVS, the release states.

They say he demanded certain prescription medications while holding a knife, the DA’s office says. The pharmacist told Shingara that she did not have access to those medications and Shingara fled.

State police investigated and were able to identify and arrest Shingara.

Shingara entered a plea deal to attempted robbery which is punishable up to 20 years, the release states.

He will serve six years in state prison at minimum, before he is eligible to apply for parole.