Man rescued from sewer drain after falling into Lackawanna River

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY: First responders helped rescue a man from a sewer drain just before 2:00 Thursday morning.

Crews responded to West Elm Street in Scranton, after a taxi cab driver heard a man’s cry for help. The man said he fell into the Lackawanna River, and was pushed by the current into the drain. He was stuck under the grate, which was sealed with tar from recent construction.

It took police and EMS a half-hour of work to cut open the grate, and pull the man out. Police said he was only wearing a t-shirt and pants. Due to the frigid temperatures, he was suffering from hypothermia.

The man was responsive and transported to Geisinger CMC. His current condition is unknown at this time.

