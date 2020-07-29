Man replaces flags after no one else steps in

MOCANAQUA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The American flags on the bridge between Shickshinny and Mocanaqua were replaced by a man who took matters into his own hands on Wednesday.

Veteran Brian Gallagher says he reached out to municipality departments on both sides of the bridge to request the old flags be taken down and replaced. He was referred to different groups before eventually deciding to do it himself.

“They’re not even red white and blue anymore,” Gallagher, a Sweet Valley resident told Eyewitness News. “They’re robin egg and pink and you know haze gray and tattered and knotted and things like that.”

Gallagher says he contacted a local tree removal company and they offered to replace the flags for free.

The old flags will get a proper ceremony from American Legion Post 495 in Schickshinny and disposed of properly.