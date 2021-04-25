Man kills himself after a domestic shooting in Lycoming County

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man killed himself as the Pennsylvania State Police Montoursville unit responded to a domestic shooting Saturday evening.

Around 11:15 p.m. police were called to a domestic altercation that occurred on Auchmuty Road in Muncy Township.

According to State Police the man shot the female victim multiple times with a handgun, before he shot himself.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene while the victim was transported to UMPC Williamsport to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Pennsylvania State Police say there is not threat to the public at this time.