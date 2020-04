BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Luzerne County man is dead after a car he was working on fell onto him.

The incident occurred around 4:15 PM Sunday on the 200 block of Deep Hole Road in Butler Township.

Authorities on scene told Eyewitness News the 87-year-old man was crushed by his vehicle while he was working on it.

The body of the man was found by a passing neighbor.

Police are withholding the name of the man pending the notification of his family.