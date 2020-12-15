JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being injured in an accident at a manufacturing plant in Jermyn, according to the Lackawanna County Communication Center.

The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. to a business in the 300 block of Delaware Street in Jermyn for a report of a person ‘crushed’ in one of the machines.

There are no immediate details on the man’s condition at this hour. We will bring you more on this story as information becomes available.