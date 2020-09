MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man suffered minor injuries after reportedly driving into a home on Laurel Avenue in Moosic.

The male driver allegedly admitted to police that he was under the influence when he drove into the front porch of the residence.







The porch of the home was damaged and two other vehicles were also hit by the driver. Moosic Police are investigating the incident.