Man in custody after armed robbery in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State police say a man is in custody after an armed robbery at a Jersey Mike’s in Union County.

Troopers say the suspect, 40-year-old Kenneth Gough of Williamsport, entered the sub shop in Kelly Township Tuesday evening.

He threatened employees with a gun and was able to run off with some cash.

State police later pulled Gough over during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, where he was taken into custody.

Gough is locked up in the Union County jail this morning on $200,000 bail.