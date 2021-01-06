Man charged with firing crossbow at home in Lycoming County

MCINTYRE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is behind bars after police say he fired a crossbow at a home in Lycoming County.

According to a report from police, Francis Hagemeyer, 35 of Roaring Branch, was causing a disturbance at a residence in McIntyre Township around 5 am on December 5th.

Hagemeyer then fired ‘at least’ two shots from a crossbow at the residence that was occupied by two people, according to police.

There were no injuries.

Hagemeyer was arrested and is facing multiple charges including the discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, aggravated assault, and simple assault.