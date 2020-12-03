Man facing arson charges for Schuylkill County blaze

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – John Jefferson is at the Schuylkill County Prison and has multiple charges coming his way after he was accused of setting a fire that burned multiple buildings in Schuylkill County Wednesday.

Above all, Jefferson is being charged with arson. According to the police report he intentionally set a home on fire, which spread to another home and a fire department.





He was arraigned and his bail was set for $100,000.

Crews spent hours fighting the massive fire that spread to multiple homes and killed two dogs Wednesday afternoon on Main Street.

Reporter Nicole Rogers will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.