SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A loud crash startled residents of a Scranton neighborhood on Friday when an SUV flipped onto its roof.

Police and EMS responded to the scene on the 800 block of Madison Ave around 9 am. One person was trapped inside the vehicle and crews had to rescue him.

Four parked cars were damaged in the crash.

The male driver was taken to a nearby hospital. There is no word on his condition or how the vehicle flipped.