NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 59-year-old man has died after suffering burns from a propane cylinder explosion.

The Lehigh County Coroner says Kevin Shaffer of Northumberland was camping in Union County when his propane cylinder exploded on November 29.

Shaffer was taken to the hospital but ultimately died after suffering complications of 12.5% second and third degree burns.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.