Man dead after hitting bridge in Luzerne County

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man has died after a crash that occurred mid-August.

According to a release from the Lehigh County Coroner, the initial accident occurred on Wednesday, August 12, on Route 309 in Forty Fort.

The release states that David Wickham, 32-years-old from Shavertown, lost control of the vehicle he was driving and collided with a bridge abutment.

Wickham was pronounced dead Thursday, September 3rd at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash.