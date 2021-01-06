Man charged with strangulation in Pike County

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is behind bars in Pike County after police say he strangled his girlfriend.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, Scott Sheikowitz, 32 of Hawley, was arrested Tuesday night after officers responded to a reported domestic incident.

Upon arrival, the 30-year-old victim told police that Sheikowitz was highly intoxicated and had strangled and assaulted her. Officials say injuries on her neck were consistent with the statements she made.

Sheikowitz was taken into custody and was lodged at the Pike County Correctional Facility.