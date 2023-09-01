JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say one man is dead after an apparent shooting in Luzerne County Thursday night.

Pennsylvania State Police say multiple agencies responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Road in Jackson Township just after 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found Kevin Matthew Kilpatrick, 30, dead in the home. Another man, John James Kilpatrick, 33, was also in the home and taken into custody.

John James Kilpatrick is charged with criminal homicide. He is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being denied bail. Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. 28/22 News will have more in a live report on Eyewitness News at 11:00 a.m.