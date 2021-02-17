Man charged with arson after Scranton dumpster fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an early morning dumpster fire in Scranton.

Police and fire crews were called to the 800 block of Capouse Avenue just after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire. A police officer noticed smoke coming from the back of Melba Bar near the intersection of Capouse Avenue and New Street. There they found a dumpster fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

The City’s Fire Investigation Bureau arrested Henry Scheitrumpf, 68, Scranton after they say video evidence showed him lighting the fire.

Scheitrumpf, who lives nearby, was taken in for questioning and charged with arson and related offenses.