Man behind bars facing murder charges, sentenced to 22 years on federal drug, explosives charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man arrested Monday in connection with a murder investigation in the Freeland area, has been sentenced to over 22 years in prison drug trafficking, weapons and explosives charges on Tuesday.

Roberto Torner, 47, of Freeland was convicted of distributing 5 grams of heroin as well as possessing firearms and explosives as a convicted felon.

According to the Department of Justice, Torner was released on bail after initially being charged with heroin trafficking and firearms offenses.

While on pretrial release, officials say Torner planted stolen military C4 explosives at the residence of his co-defendant, David Alzugaray-Lugones.

The judge also found that Torner destroyed evidence by flushing his shirt down a holding cell toilet bowl in the middle of trial.

The judge also ordered Torner to pay a $20,000 fine and to forfeit the ammunition and firearms seized during the investigation.

Earlier in the week, Torner and Alzugaray were also arrested in connection to a murder that happened in 2015.