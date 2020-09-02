Man attempts burglary, steals police cruiser in Fairview Township

Top News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is in custody after he attempted to break into a building and stole a police cruiser.

According to a release from Fairview Township Police, officers were called to a location on Briar Lane late Tuesday night for reports of a burglary in process.

Upon arrival, the suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, fled the scene while carrying what was later identified as a bb gun.

Police got the suspect to drop the gun and surrender. While being taken into custody, the suspect escaped and commandered a Rice Township Police cruiser.

The suspect fled north on 309 towards Wilkes-Barre while pursued by Pennsylvania State Police before surrendering again.

The police report states the suspect has been taken in for evaluation and will face numerous charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos