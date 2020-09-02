Man attempts burglary, steals police cruiser in Fairview Township

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is in custody after he attempted to break into a building and stole a police cruiser.

According to a release from Fairview Township Police, officers were called to a location on Briar Lane late Tuesday night for reports of a burglary in process.

Upon arrival, the suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, fled the scene while carrying what was later identified as a bb gun.

Police got the suspect to drop the gun and surrender. While being taken into custody, the suspect escaped and commandered a Rice Township Police cruiser.

The suspect fled north on 309 towards Wilkes-Barre while pursued by Pennsylvania State Police before surrendering again.

The police report states the suspect has been taken in for evaluation and will face numerous charges.