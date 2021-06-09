Man arrested on DUI, assault charges after chase in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man is facing charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop and fought with Williamsport Borough Police.

37-year-old Daniel Bozochovic was arrested on May 19 in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street in Williamsport. Police say they tried pulling Bozochovic over for a traffic violation and he kept driving for several blocks, failing to stop for officers.

Bozochovic was found to be highly intoxicated and became verbally and physically combative with officers, police stated in their report.

The report goes on to say Bozochovic spit and kicked officers when they were finally able to pull him over.

After being arraigned, police say Bozochovic exposed himself and urinated in the back of a police cruiser while being transported to the prison.

He is locked up facing charges of aggravated assault, fleeing from police, driving under the influence and other related charges.