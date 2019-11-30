Man arrested in Hazleton for DUI and assault

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is behind bars after police say he crashed into a car and became hostile with police Friday night.

According to a report released by police, Robert Hakes struck another car while driving on Broad Street Friday night around 6:30 PM.

When police were investigating the scene, Hakes exited his vehicle and claimed he “was drunk and needed to urinate”.

An officer on scene attempted to arrest Hakes when he became combative, striking the officer with his elbow. The officers then deployed a taser and successfully took Hakes into custody.

While at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton for medical attention, Hakes continued to be combative with officers and medical staff.

Hakes is facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Public Drunkenness and other charges.