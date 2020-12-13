Man arrested for homicide in Sugar Notch

SUGAR NOTCH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One woman is found dead, and a man is arrested for homicide as State Police investigate a domestic assault.

At around 1:53 A.M Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming Patrol Unit responded to a domestic dispute at the 300 block of Maffett Street in Sugar Notch.

According to State police upon arrival troops found Patricia Watkins, 60 years old, deceased due to the injuries suffered during a domestic assault.

As a result of the investigation, the accused, Erik Watkins, 39 years-old, was arrested and charged with an open count of criminal homicide.

He was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher at 10:30 A.M and is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

State police are currently investigating the incident.