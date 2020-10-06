Man arrested for fatal shooting in Carbon County

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is behind bars after he shot and killed a woman on Monday in Carbon County.

According to a release, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched around 12:30 PM on Monday to the 3900 block of Forest Inn Road, in Lower Towamensing Township, for reports of a female with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found 31-year-old Laura Jean Else had been shot and killed.

Following an investigation, police determined that Keith Robert Else had fired the handgun that killed the victim.

Keith Else was taken into custody by police and placed in the Carbon County Correctional Facility. He is facing charges of