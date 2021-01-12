Man arrested for criminal homicide in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Just hours ago Plymouth police escorted a male from headquarters to the Luzerne county prison.

Eyewitness News has confirmed with a Luzerne county detective that a man has been charged with one count of criminal homicide through the overnight hours of January 12th.

The suspect was arraigned in Plymouth via video by Magistrate Donald Whitaker.

The Luzerne County coroner confirmed one person was found dead in a Plymouth borough home Monday night. Agencies have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office will be releasing information early Tuesday morning.

This all comes after police arrived on scene at 103 Gaylord Avenue in Plymouth around 5 pm Monday that shut down the road as different authorities investigated.

This is an ongoing story, we will update with more information as it becomes available.