Man arrested after alleged domestic assault, coughs on officers

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Damiel Smith, 32, of West Hazleton is facing a number of charges including assault, burglary and resisting arrest after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then coughed on arresting officers.

The West Hazleton Borough Police Department responded to Tamarack Street on Friday after receiving a call about a domestic incident. Witnesses reported a man forcing his way into a home and assaulting a woman. A nearby juvenile was also assaulted after trying to protect the woman. Before he fled, Smith allegedly threatened the residents with a gun.

Police recovered a firearm after arresting 32-year-old Daniel Smith

Smith then returned to the home where officers found him. He was arrested following a physical altercation with police and the gun was recovered. While in custody, police say Smith coughed at an officer, inferring that he infected them with COVID-19.

Smith faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, four charges of terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a controlled substand and others. The investigation is ongoing.

Smith remains jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.