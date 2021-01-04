Mahanoy City man charged with burglarizing burned out homes

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mahanoy City Police have arrested a man after they say he burglarized homes after they were damaged by fire on New Year’s Eve.

Police announced the arrest of Joseph ‘Princess’ Minnich on their Facebook page Monday. They say Minnich burglarized homes in the 300 block of West South Street that sustained fire damage the morning of New Year’s Eve.

Minnich was sent to the Schuylkill County Prison on $25,000 straight cash bail. He faces charges of burlgary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of the crime.