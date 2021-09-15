Lycoming DA will not prosecute those who defy mask order

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In school districts all over Pennsylvania parents, teachers, and school board members are defying the new mask mandate.

Members of Lycoming County are defying the mask order and the District Attorney has said they will not prosecute those who do not follow the order.

Please rest assured that the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office will not prosecute a parent or juvenile for her or his refusal to wear a mask at school. The Department of Health’s Order of August 31, 2021 is ambiguous with respect to enforcement. The decision whether to mask any child in school is best made between the parent and members of the school’s administration and not the Governor, law enforcement or the District Attorney’s Office. Distric Attorney Ryan Gardener

Full statement from Lycoming County District Attorney

Community members gave mixed opinions on whether or not the DA should prosecute those who refuse to wear a mask in schools.

Like the vaccine, some believe it should be up to the parents to decide whether they want their children to wear a mask. While others say children are at a higher risk for severe cases of covid and think they should wear a mask while inside schools.

Another feels it’s not that simple, that if covid cases rise in the area then masks should be required in schools, and if cases are low then masks should be optional.

Muncy School District board has voted to keep masks optional for students, South Williamsport School Board voted to allow parents to sign an exemption form if their child has a medical condition and they do not want them to be masked.

