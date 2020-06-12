Luzerne, Monroe and Schuylkill among counties to move to green phase

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne, Monroe and Schuylkill counties are among the eight counties slated to be moving into green phase next week.

Governor Tom Wolf has announced that Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill counties will be making the transition on June 19.

Effective Friday, there are 46 counties in green and 21 in yellow.

All businesses including gyms and hair salons will be able to reopen. Bars and restaurants may allow indoor dining at half of normal capacity.

According to Gov. Wolf, Pennsylvania continues to see a steady decline in cases. Read more about the state’s reopening plan by clicking here.