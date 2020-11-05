Luzerne County wraps count of mail-in ballots received by Election Day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County has wrapped up counting all mail-in and absentee ballots received by the Bureau of Elections by 8 p.m. on November 3rd, Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri announced Wednesday night.

“I specifically want to thank the over 50 county employees who worked incredibly hard to finalize this count today,” Pedri wrote in a statement. “They are the very definition of true public servant and I am truly honored to work with them.”

According to Pedri, county employees will be reconvening on Friday at 3 p.m. to count any ballots received after election day but post marked by the November 3rd deadline. The county will also review and addition 2,000 to 3,000 provisional ballots on Monday.

