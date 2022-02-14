Luzerne County to lift mask mandate in government buildings

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Starting on February 16, you will no longer be required to wear a mask when entering buildings run by Luzerne County government.

According to acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, the administration has taken a “science and data-driven approach” when making decisions to curb the virus.

“Declaring victory over this deadly virus may be premature, however, unmasking today is safer than it was a month ago or even six months ago. It is critical that we assume our individual responsibility in continuing our fight against COVID-19,” Crocamo said in a news release.

Although the mandate will be lifted Wednesday and wearing a mask will not be required, Crocamo says it is still highly recommended.