Luzerne County to hold special meeting about reopening plan

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Council will be holding a special meeting Friday regarding a reopening plan for the area, County Manager Dave Pedri has confirmed to Eyewitness News.

The council will be discussing and possibly approving a plan to send to Governor Tom Wolf to transition the county from the ‘red’ to ‘yellow’ phase of reopening before the current stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire on June 4.

Council member Lee Ann McDermott, who has been leading the county’s effort to draft a plan for reopening, tells Eyewitness News that all County Council members will review the reopening draft and can then make their own recommendations to the proposal after which a final plan will be voted upon and sent to the Governor.

Read more about the phases of the reopening plan by clicking here.