Luzerne County sees first presumed positive case of COVID-19

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Luzerne County has received its first presumed positive case of COVID-19.

In a statement released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, they detailed 16 new cases in the state. One of those cases was located in Luzerne County.

All patients are currently either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The release states that Monroe County also has three new cases, bringing the total to six in that area.

